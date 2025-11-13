Dolphins get huge boost as injured star returns with season on the line

The Miami Dolphins arrived early for their game against the Washington Commanders in Spain. Mike McDaniel had his first international press meeting, and there is good news on the injury front.

Miami's head coach spoke on a myriad of topics, but the biggest news was about the team's injuries. Specifically, McDaniel had a great update on right tackle Austin Jackson.

The Dolphins have opened Jackson's 21-day practice window, which means he is nearing a return. Miami has three weeks to activate him from injured reserve. He was officially a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.

Dolphins RT Austin Jackson is nearing a return from injured reserve, but his status for Week 11 remains uncertain

As is often the case, McDaniel's comments were somewhat cryptic. While he didn't say Jackson is a lock to play on Sunday, the fact that he is in Spain with the team is a good indication that the Dolphins are confident that he might be able to.

Miami's right side of the line has been horrible this year. Larry Borom and Jonah Savaiinaea have managed to form one of the best turnstiles in the NFL. Both rank low at their positions, with the rookie ranking the worst of all offensive linemen.

The news on the other players isn't bad either. The head coach touched on several players who have been injured or banged up.

Chop Robinson - Expected to clear protocols today and "feel positive about where he is at."

Rasul Douglas - Didn't practice on Wednesday

JuJu Brents - Didn't practice on Wednesday, but it's not a long-term concern

James Daniels - No update

The Dolphins need to get healthier. The good news is they will leave Spain and take a week off, as they have their bye week following this game. When they return, they will face the New Orleans Saints and then the New York Jets.

All three are winnable, and the Dolphins will be expected to win those games. If they do, it will set up a playoff push with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England Patriots. The Dolphins have what will likely be a "zero-loss" opportunity. They have to finish with at least 10 wins to have a shot at the postseason.

Before the NFL began playing 17 games, 10 wins were almost a guarantee to make the playoffs; that is no longer the case. Miami is chasing its own mistakes once again, and a single loss will leave it out of the chase for all intents and purposes.

Working in their immediate favor is the fact that they are getting healthier at the right time. It may just be too little, too late.