Dolphins inactives list for Week 12 game against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins have unofficially been playing playoff football for the past three weeks. Their back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders have saved their season, giving them hope ahead of today's important matchup against the New England Patriots.
While Miami doesn't control its own destiny and requires some help, all it can do is focus on each game. There's still a long way to go in the regular season, and if the Dolphins can stack victories, they will give themselves every chance.
The team has the mindset of going 1-0 every week, and that must continue in a rematch against the Patriots, who they defeated earlier in the season without Tua Tagovailoa.
Both teams have injury concerns in this game. Miami ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller due to a concussion and named four other players as questionable. New England ruled out defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and listed 10 players as questionable on its injury report for Week 12.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 12
The Dolphins will release their full list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET, and this will be updated. The team has already ruled out Kendall Fuller.
Player
Position
Injury
Kendall Fuller
CB
Concussion
Full inactives list for Patriots in Week 12
This will be updated when the Patriots release their inactives list at 11:30 a.m. ET. We already know that defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy will miss this game.
Player
Position
Injury
Jaquelin Roy
DT
Neck
It's a must-win for the Dolphins. While the Patriots have little to play for with a 3-8 record, they would love to effectively ruin Miami's playoff chances with an upset win. The Patriots only have three wins all season, but two have come in the previous four weeks, including a surprise 19-3 upset over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The Dolphins won't take this game lightly, and they must find a way to win and improve their record to 5-6 ahead of a huge Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers.