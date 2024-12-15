Dolphins inactives list for Week 15 game against Texans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be on their final leg heading into Week 15. On paper, they can beat anyone, including the Houston Texans, but on paper isn't on the field.
This week, the Dolphins will not be limping into Houston, but they are banged up, and several key members could be on the sideline. It could be a lot worse than it is and Miami is likely to take it easy on a few of their returning players.
Miami had already ruled out wide receiver Dee Eskridge. He is dealing with a knee injury and missed practice all week. He is the only player that was ruled out early, but left tackle Terron Armstead is listed as doubtful. That shouldn't come as a surprise.
Armstead injured his knee against the Jets last week, but he avoided the need for surgery. He did not practice this week, which is not unusual, but the knee issue will keep him off the field this weekend.
The biggest question being asked in the lead-up to the Texans is whether or not Cameron Goode or Bradley Chubb will be active. Chubb has practiced all week, but the Dolphins might want to keep him off the field and give him another week. The problem is if the Dolphins don't beat the Texans, they won't need him the rest of the year.
Goode could make his first appearance of the year as well. Like Chubb, he has been limited all week.
Full Dolphins inactives list for Week 15
This list will update 90 minutes before kickoff when the Dolphins release the names.
Full Texans inactives list for Week 15
This list will update an hour before kickoff when the Dolphins release the names.
On the other side of the field, the Texans have ruled out guards Kenyon Green and Juice Scruggs.