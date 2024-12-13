Dolphins injury report for Week 15 adds uncertainty for Odell Beckham Jr.
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. is a Miami Dolphins enigma. Since coming back to the team after a four-week stint on the injury list to start the season, his impact on the field has been negligible at best.
With Week 15's matchup against the Houston Texans getting closer, the Dolphins need all of their players on the field as they fight for their playoff lives, but for the last two practices, Beckham has been MIA.
According to the Sun Sentinel's Dave Furones, Miami's third receiver is missing time for personal reasons. But there has been nothing to indicate Beckham's personal matter will keep him out of the game this week.
There should be no other surprises this week. No one expects Terron Armstead to practice, and the chances of him playing this week are relatively low, considering he tweaked his knee last week.
Armstead won't need surgery, but he may need to take the week off. It's not an opportune time with the Dolphins playoff hopes hanging on beating the Texans.
There is also no surprise with Grant Dubose, who was just brought back from injured reserve. He is in his 21-day window to return and won't likely be activated this week, regardless of the availability of Beckham.
Dee Eskridge has been handling some of the return duties and was out this week. He will be monitored as the week progresses.
Jaylen Waddle pops on the Miami Dolphins injury report with an injured hamstring
The biggest news of this week's injury report is the addition of Jaylen Waddle. He is listed as having a hamstring injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
It could be nothing more than precautionary, but it will need to be monitored throughout the rest of this week's practices. Miami needs to have Waddle on the field this weekend.
The rest of the Dolphins' injuries are much of the same, with many players taking it easy as the season enters its final stretch.