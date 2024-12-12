Predicting final 4 games on Dolphins schedule as they fight for their playoff lives
If you had told Miami Dolphins fans that the team would still be fighting for a spot in the playoffs this late in the season back when they were 2-6, fans might not have believed you. While getting into the postseason is going to be tough, the 'Fins are mathematically still alive in the hunt, and their favorable schedule could help them get in as a seven-seed.
Unfortunately, simply winning out probably isn't going to be enough to get Miami into the dance. At best, they could finish the season with a 10-7 record, but they'd need the current wild card teams (Ravens, Chargers, and Broncos) and the Colts to lose games as well.
NFL Next Gen Stats has given the Dolphins a 15 percent chance of making the playoffs prior to Week 15. If the 'Fins win this week's match-up against the Texans, their odds jump to 29 percent. A loss bumps them to a mere five percent. In other words, the Dolphins have to keep winning if they want any chance of getting into the postseason.
Let's look at the final four games on the Dolphins' schedule and predict how those games might play out.
Predicting final 4 games on Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule
Week 15 @ Houston Texans
The Texans have been a bit of a disappointment this year considering how hyped they were in the offseason, but even with that being the case, they're still 8-5 and leading their division. The Texans only have to stave off the 6-7 Colts to win the AFC South and a win this week paired with a Colts loss would give Houston its second straight division title.
In other words, the Texans have plenty to play for. The good news is that this game doesn't seem as daunting as it once did and with the Dolphins playing well since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup, a road win against a playoff team isn't the craziest scenario.
Unfortunately, the Dolphins have not played well against teams with winning records. The Texans might not be the lethal team we thought they'd be before the season began, but they have enough talent to make this a tough game for Miami.
Prediction: Dolphins lose 30-24 (6-8)
Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers
One of the most disappointing teams in the league this year has easily been the 49ers, who went from representing the NFC in the Super Bowl to now sitting in last place in their division. Injuries have played a big part in why the Niners haven't lived up to the hype this year, but it's still been weird not to see them dominate teams as they have in recent years.
This is the final home game of the season for the Dolphins, and it won't be an easy one, but if there was a time to play the 49ers, this is the best possible time for it to happen. They're not the same lethal team they were a season ago, and the Dolphins need this win badly. Unfortunately, if they lose the previous week, a win here might not matter, but I'm sticking with the prediction either way.
Prediction: Dolphins win 32-27 (7-8)
Week 17 @ Cleveland Browns
The Browns are a sneaky team, and sometimes those teams can be the most dangerous to play, especially this late in the season with so much on the line. Jameis Winston is the definition of a quarterback who can both hurt the opposition and help the opposition moments later. The Dolphins are hoping that Winston has a few more pick-sixes in him when the two meet in Cleveland in a few weeks.
Cleveland has little to play for at this point in the season while the Dolphins still hopefully have something to play for. That should hopefully equal a Miami victory to move the team to 8-8.
Prediction: Dolphins win 24-20 (8-8)
Week 18 @ New York Jets
The regular-season finale will take place at MetLife Stadium where the Dolphins will face another disappointing team. The Jets were the most overhyped team during the offseason, and they have just three wins to show for it. It's pretty crazy how a Jets team with as much talent as they have can be this bad but hey, Dolphins fans are loving it.
At this point, the Jets have nothing to play for but draft placement. This could be Aaron Rodgers' swan song in the AFC East and hopefully, the Dolphins can send him into retirement while also securing a spot in the playoffs. The best of both worlds.
Prediction: Dolphins win 28-18 (9-8)
If the games played out the way I predicted them to, that'd put Miami at 9-8 on the year and I'm not sure that's enough to get the 'Fins into the postseason. While the team has done well to get themselves back into playoff contention, it might have been too little, too late for the Dolphins.