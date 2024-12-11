Dolphins rival imploding with speculation top player may ask for a trade
By Brian Miller
There was never the likelihood of Aaron Rodgers sticking around for one of the top Miami Dolphins rivals, the New York Jets. The writing has been on the wall since October. Now, another top Jets player might be requesting a clear runway for departure.
Rodgers hasn't officially said he will not return to New York but the growing feeling is there is no way he will run it back as he and Jets owner Woody Johnson are not seeing eye to eye. New York was also eliminated from playoff contention by the Dolphins this past Sunday.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is one of the best offensive weapons the Jets currently have, and they may not have him long if things don't turn around quickly. In New York, it's hard to imagine anyone being happy unless they have a massive contract to soften the losing culture.
Miami fans don't always have it great, and we get sucked into the vortex of faith that this team can somehow turn it around. But at least the Dolphins have the ability to suck you back in rather than just suck the life right out of you.
There has been some recent speculation that Wilson's desire to stay or leave the Jets depends on what happens over the next four weeks.
According to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the young receiver is about done with the garbage going on in New York. Rosenblatt shared that Wilson has "expressed privately that if things didn't get better, he wouldn't stick around."
Wilson's problem is that he has little choice in whether or not he stays. He is in the third year of a four-year rookie contract that also carries a fifth-year option, tying him to New York for at least two more seasons. The Jets could also carry him for a sixth year by using the franchise tag, but that might be too expensive by the time 2027 rolls around.
Garrett Wilson may not be happy with New York Jets, but requesting a trade won't necessarily get him out of town
Miami fans can only sit back and watch as their rivals deteriorate. Many in the media considered the Jets and Dolphins to be challengers for the AFC East division this year. But the wheels on both teams's wagons fell off early this season.
Miami is still trying to chase a playoff birth with a wobbling wheel, while New York only has the upcoming offseason to look forward to now after losing to the Dolphins last weekend.
Miami fans can't get too comfortable, however. Another season like this one and they too may be going through the same thing next year.