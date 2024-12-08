Dolphins doom Aaron Rodgers to the same fate as Brett Favre with Jets
By Brian Miller
History once again has repeated itself in a must-win game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Miami will continue its quest for a playoff spot while the Jets will once again fail to reach the postseason.
It wasn't pretty, and it took overtime and a late fourth-quarter comeback led by Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins were able to put away the pesky Jets, who showed up to play for the first time since October.
With the loss on Sunday, the Jets are now officially out of the 2024 playoff picture, but that was bound to happen anyway, given their schedule. There was no way they were going to win out and get the help they desperately needed. What is more interesting is that the Dolphins probably repeated another historical Dolphins/Jets ending.
Dolphins end the Jets' Aaron Rodgers era in the same way they did to Brett Favre
With the loss, it is all but 100% certain that the Aaron Rodgers project in New York is over. Rodgers had said he wanted to play for the Jets in 2025, but he has since backed away from those comments. It would be ironic if Miami were the team to put the final nail in his Jets tenure.
Way back in 2008, the Dolphins were 10-5 entering the final week of the season. They traveled to New York to face the Jets, who, at nine wins, were looking to end their playoff drought. A win, and the Jets were in. Miami beat them 24-17 to win the AFC East title, their last. The quarterback was former Packers and Hall of Famer Brett Favre.
Favre signed a deal with the Jets, and the Dolphins ended his time with them. He would play two more seasons with the Vikings. Will Aaron Rodgers follow a similar path? Just think, in another 12 years, the Jets will be signing Jordan Love.
If everything goes the way the Dolphins want it to go, they will enter Week 17 needing to win to make the playoffs. They will travel to, you guessed it, New York to play the Jets.