Dolphins enter must-win territory to save playoff hopes in Week 14
By Brian Miller
How big was the loss to the Green Bay Packers last week? Well, the Miami Dolphins can't afford to lose another one after the Week 13 games concluded.
The Indianapolis Colts beating the New England Patriots didn't help, but on Monday night, the Cleveland Browns almost handed the Dolphins a gift but fell just short against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' win puts them 2.5 games up on the Dolphins.
Denver will enjoy its late-season bye in Week 14. The Dolphins have a chance to cut the lead to two, but a loss would effectively end their pursuit of a turnaround. The Baltimore Ravens will also be on their bye. They also have a 2.5-game lead over the Dolphins.
Miami will be at home to face the New York Jets for the first time this year. A win would eliminate the Jets from the postseason chase. A loss won't officially end Miami's hopes but would leave an improbable path.
Dolphins enter Week 14 as the AFC's No. 9 seed
AFC playoff standings entering Week 14
- Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)
- Buffalo Bills (10-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)
- Houston Texans (8-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
- Denver Broncos (8-5)
In the hunt
- Indianapolis Colts (6-7)
- Miami Dolphins (5-7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
Having lost to the Colts earlier in the season, the Dolphins need Indianapolis to drop a game. The Colts and Broncos will face each other in Week 15 after their bye week. It will be a pivotal game for the Dolphins. It's more important that the Colts knock Denver down, which would decrease their lead to one game heading into the final three weeks.
Losing to Green Bay was about as bad as possible for the Dolphins. They must win out and get some help around the league. The Dolphins face the Jets (twice), San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns.