2 winners (and 3 losers) for Dolphins in brutal Week 7 loss to Colts
By Brian Miller
Finding anyone from the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Indianapolis Colts that could be considered a winner is tough. The Dolphins didn't play well on either side of the ball, and while the defense held up a little better, once again, they wore down later in the game and when a big play was needed, neither side of the ball stepped up and made one.
There are a lot of fans and media members who will point to the quarterback situation. Tyler Huntley went down and then out with a shoulder injury. Tim Boyle came in and did his best, which wasn't good enough to pull out a victory.
On the sideline, Mike McDaniel looked like his typically lost self without Tua Tagovailoa running his offense, an offense McDaniel can't successfully dumb down.
So, who are the winners, and who are the losers? Let's start with the biggest one of them all, Mike McDaniel.
Winners and losers for Dolphins in Week 7 loss to Colts
Loser: Mike McDaniel
McDaniel is not a good coach right now. He doesn't have the pulse of his team and he can't pace the game. When everything is clicking, it is because the defense isn't covering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle but when they are taken out of the game, as they were on Sunday, McDaniel freezes.
The Dolphins' top two wide receivers combined for two catches on four attempts. The Colts, of all teams, stopped them. Huntley and Boyle didn't have a lot of time in the pocket, but it didn't matter. The blanket coverage on the two outside receivers left McDaniel clueless as to what to do. Even though the running game was working, he couldn't stick with it properly.
Winner: Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell is a 17-year veteran who plays like a rookie, for all the right reasons. He continues to crash the pocket and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He chose the Dolphins to win a Super Bowl, but he isn't winning one this year.
On Sunday, Campbell again looked good, and his performance feeds off the play by Zach Sieler, who remains Chris Grier's wise investment. It was maybe the only decision he made that made sense with all the offseason contract extensions. Miami's defense looks better when Campbell is on the field.
Loser: Julian Hill
Julian Hill didn't do anything positive on Sunday, but then again, he really doesn't bring much to the offense. Well, nothing positive, anyway. In Week 7, he managed to set the Dolphins up for failure with another penalty, the only thing he is consistent with week to week.
Hill was developmental, and the Dolphins were smart to keep him as a rookie, but no one is going to claim him if he is released. He has a roster spot better suited for someone else because Miami doesn't need him playing over the other tight ends. It might be time to let rookie Hayden Rucci have a shot. Or maybe Tanner Conner, who is the fourth active-roster TE losing snaps to Hill.
Winner: Jonnu Smith
For the second game in a row, Smith has had a good game. He posted seven receptions for 96 yards and the only touchdown the Dolphins had on Sunday. Smith is everything the Dolphins had hoped he would be, and fans would love to see what he can do when Hill and Waddle are more involved.
Against the Colts, the coverage on the two Dolphins star receivers left Smith open, but what is interesting is that they were able to keep coverage on the outside and then cover up on Smith in the second half.
Loser: Offensive line
When run blocking, the Dolphins' offensive line can open a hole, and if they can manage not to hold, the running backs can make something happen. Most of the time, they do just enough. It all flips when the Dolphins go into a pass-blocking. The line isn't good, and Liam Eichenberg remains one of the weakest spots on the offensive line.
At one point, Eichenberg was praised by the game announcers for a block he made. He literally fell down on the play, and the defender couldn't get over him. If Eichenberg is retained after the season—he is an impending free agent—it will be another mistake by the Dolphins general manager.
On Sunday, the Dolphins' offensive line played great running the ball, were horrible pass blocking, and all of that is because McDaniel can't figure out how to call plays.