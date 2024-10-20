Latest Tyler Huntley injury update after leaving Week 7 vs. Colts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not playing well, and things just got a bit worse when starting quarterback Tyler Huntley left the game.
Huntley was injured on a third down play when he appeared to hit his throwing shoulder on the turf. After going to the sideline, Huntley was seen walking to the locker room. It is unclear if his injury will keep him out of the game but Tim Boyle is now taking the snaps.
The Dolphins offensive has not done much since their first drive of the day. They took advantage of the Indianapolis Colts' run defense, but the Colts realized the Dolphins didn't have options in the passing game and spent their time focused on stopping the run while keeping Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out of the game plan.
Miami must find a way to win before Tua Tagovailoa makes his expected return next week.
Dolphins' Tyler Huntley suffers shoulder injury in Week 7 vs. Colts
The Dolphins announced that Huntley suffered a shoulder injury and is out for the rest of the game.
Without Huntley, the Dolphins have to find a way to get their running backs more involved in the game. The Dolphins have had opportunities with De'Von Achane running well and Jaylen Wright now taking snaps with fresh legs.
It will be interesting to see what Mike McDaniel gives Tim Boyle in terms of play-calling. He has not likely taken many first-team reps this week. The Dolphins have Skylar Thompson inactive for the game.
Boyle played one game for the Dolphins earlier this year after Skylar Thompson's chest injury. He didn't look great, and the Dolphins lost. He was subsequently released and signed to the practice squad. The Dolphins signed him off the practice squad on Saturday.
The Dolphins are expected to have Tua Tagovailoa available to them next week against the Arizona Cardinals.