Dolphins' path to victory vs. Colts couldn't be simpler for Mike McDaniel
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hoping that when Sunday is over and they board the plane back home, they will be at .500. That is crazy to imagine after the way they have played the first five weeks of the season.
This week, it is the Indianapolis Colts that stand in their way. The Colts are not a horrible football team, and while they are not great, they have a decent offense and defense the Dolphins will have to take advantage of. Offensively, the Colts are a lot better than what Miami faced against the New England Patriots, but they are not as good on defense.
The Dolphins can and should win this game. If Tua Tagovailoa were back, this would be written off as one of those games they have to win simply because they are expected to. Tua isn't playing, so that burden falls on Tyler Huntley, who is making his third start.
Running the ball is the Dolphins' path to victory vs. Colts in Week 7
If the Dolphins are to win this week, they have to be able to run the ball. No matter what, Mike McDaniel has to force the Colts to stop his rushing attack.
Indianapolis has one of the worst run defenses in the league.
Colts' struggling run defense entering Week 7
- Allowing 155.2 rushing yards per game (No. 31 in the NFL)
- Allowing 4.6 yards per carry (No. 19)
- Allowed 6 rushing TDs this season (No. 19)
Miami has to wear them down with Raheem Mostert and a returning De'Von Achane before finishing them off with Jaylen Wright. If the Dolphins throw more than they run the ball, they won't win this game.
McDaniel will want to feed the ball to Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but his best chance at success will come from allowing Huntley to hand it off. This must be a beatdown on the interior, and that means discipline from the offensive line.
Miami has to play disciplined football. That means no illegal formations, no jumping too soon, no holds that negate positive plays, and no bad snaps. If the Dolphins are put into long-yardage situations, they will be forced to pass the ball. Huntley doesn't have the same quick release as Tua, and the line can't hold their blocks long enough to avoid a quality Colts pass-rushing unit.
The Dolphins must run the ball early and often in Week 7.