Predicting final 5 games for the Dolphins amidst hopeful playoff run
By Ryan Heckman
Thanksgiving night wasn't at all how the Miami Dolphins had hoped it would end up. Instead of bucking the trends and re-writing narratives, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins fell to the Green Bay Packers in fairly one-sided fashion.
At 5-7, the Dolphins' playoff hopes are now growing slimmer and slimmer, but they are still not mathematically out of it.
In order to make the postseason, Miami will not only have to win the majority of games to end the year, but they'll need other teams to do them a few favors.
How will the final five games play out? Let's try to predict Miami's fate the rest of the way.
Will the Dolphins do enough down the stretch to make a postseason berth?
Week 14 vs. New York Jets
This is not only a must-win, considering the remainder of the schedule, but Dolphins fans know their franchise is in a much better spot than the spiraling New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers hasn't been the same, and who knows if he's even healthy at this point. It might not be pretty, but the Dolphins win this one pretty comfortably.
Prediction: Dolphins win 20-16 (6-7)
Week 15 @ Houston Texans
The Texans have been quite inconsistent and quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't the same guy we saw as a rookie. Miami takes advantage of Stroud's coming down to earth and the Dolphins are able to sneak out a win on the road by just three points.
Prediction: Dolphins win 23-20 (7-7)
Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers
At this point on the season, the 49ers' season is on the brink and this is a do-or-die game for Kyle Shanahan's crew. It will be a hard-fought battle on both sides, with some big offensive plays from each squad. In the end, though, San Francisco prevails by a field goal.
Prediction: 49ers win 30-27 (7-8)
Week 17 @ Cleveland Browns
For a little while, this one might be too close for comfort. Eventually, the Dolphins offense breaks through and finishes the game strong. Meanwhile, the defense is able to force a couple of Jameis Winston turnovers which is ultimately the difference.
Prediction: Dolphins win 27-16 (8-8)
Week 18 @ New York Jets
To be realistic, I don't think it's out of the question to say Rodgers might not even play in this game. If he's not fully healthy and the Jets' season is over, what reason would he have to suit up? The Dolphins finish their season in dominating fashion, pouring it on the Jets en route to a blowout.
Prediction: Dolphins win 34-13 (9-8)
Is 9-8 enough to make the final wild-card spot? Currently, the 7-5 Denver Broncos hold that final position, so the Dolphins would need plenty of help.