Latest Aaron Rodgers report clears path for Dolphins to make playoffs
The Miami Dolphins knew getting out of the AFC East wouldn't be easy, but the season's story has unfolded far differently than imagined.
Miami almost fell out of contention during Tua Tagovailoa's absence, although the team's two-game winning streak offers hope in a competitive AFC.
Aaron Rodgers' return was expected to launch the New York Jets into the Super Bowl conversation. Instead, they are 3-8 and have fired their head coach and general manager. As they sit on their bye week and wonder what has gone wrong, questions about Rodgers' future have inevitably arisen.
And that could play perfectly into the Dolphins' hands.
Dolphins could now have an easier path to the playoffs thanks to Aaron Rodgers
Miami has challenging games against the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers to come, but far more winnable games against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. They also play the Jets twice. Those games against New York are crucial, but they now look far easier.
According to a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, it's unclear if Rodgers will even play in those games.
"I'm told no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets," Russini reported.
The Dolphins meet the Jets in Weeks 14 and 18. With New York out of contention, it won't be that surprising if the team shuts Rodgers down and admits defeat on its playoff ambitions.
Tyrod Taylor is the Jets' backup quarterback, and while he is capable of leading a successful offense and helping New York win games, he isn't Rodgers. The four-time MVP isn't having a great season by his standards, but his play is far from the Jets' biggest problem.
In the past two weeks, the Jets have lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts by a combined scoreline of 59-33.
Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson combined for 42 completions on 54 attempts (77.8 percent) for 538 yards and two touchdowns. In those games, New York allowed a total of 238 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Jets' defensive struggles bode well for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, and life will become even easier if Rodgers doesn't play.
Wins over New England and Cleveland would give Miami six on the season. It would need at least three more. If the Dolphins can sweep the Jets, they may only need to pick up one win in the games against the Packers, Texans, and 49ers. That's possible.
The Dolphins may get the Jets at the perfect time.