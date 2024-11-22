Dolphins already linked to Daniel Jones following his release from Giants
By Ryan Heckman
What a season it's been for some quarterbacks. For the Miami Dolphins, this season has seen the team endure a major hardship at the position.
Of course, Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion early in the year, causing him to miss several games. The Dolphins, meanwhile, had a hard time picking up the slack in Tua's absence.
Now at 4-6 and having won two in a row, the Dolphins are most certainly not out of the running to earn a Wild Card berth. It's going to take some work down the stretch, but Miami is still well-within reach, mathematically.
If the Dolphins ended up making a postseason push, though, would they think about somehow addressing their backup quarterback situation? With Tyler Huntley currently on injured reserve, the Dolphins have just Skylar Thompson as their backup plan.
But, on Friday morning, another option suddenly emerged. The New York Giants made the official decision to part ways with quarterback Daniel Jones, releasing him upon his request. Earlier in the week, the Giants announced Jones would be benched in favor of Tommy DeVito, while Drew Lock would remain the backup.
The Jones era was seemingly over, just like that. Now, Jones hits waivers and, when he clears, can sign with whichever interested team he'd like.
To no one's surprise, there are already experts out there drawing the connection to Miami for the former Giants starter.
Signing Daniel Jones would be a wise move by the Dolphins
NFL Media's Gregg Rosenthal seems to think the Dolphins would be in on Jones when he clears waivers, and it makes a lot of sense.
The Dolphins' offense could work well for Jones, particularly because of their commitment to the run game. Mike McDaniel has done a great job investing into Tua, showing confidence in his quarterback and doing what he can to tailor the offense around him.
The same could be done if Jones was needed. Jones' ability to use his legs brings another dynamic to this offense as well, offering McDaniel a little extra juice with certain situations.
Sure, Jones has gotten a lot of criticism due to his turnover-prone style. Decision-making has been an issue for Jones, but the opportunity to sign a quarterback with 69 career starts and even boasting some postseason experience is too good to pass up.
This isn't necessarily about a long-term option for Miami, or even the idea that McDaniel could "fix" Jones. But rather, this is simply an opportunity for the Dolphins to make an upgrade at a position of need; a position that's been under the microscope all season long.