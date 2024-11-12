Recent NFL news proves Dolphins took right approach with Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
When success isn't happening for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL, the first place teams typically look to fix the problem is the quarterback position. The Chicago Bears did just that when they selected Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft last April. Now, halfway through the current season, the Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
In today's NFL, there is little patience for a young quarterback and there is little acceptance for first-year struggles. This is one reason why the Dolphins were smart with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Fans pounded their fists for Miami to add a new quarterback after Tagovailoa went down in Week 2, but most of their concerns were over similar situations happening in the future. Not simply drafting a new quarterback to replace Tagovailoa in 2025 unless he had abruptly retired.
Williams will need to grow in Chicago, but what Miami needs to consider is solving any future quarterback issues with Tagovailoa would mean investing in the position with an early draft pick now, so as not to be in a bad situation down the road.
The Dolphins, however, are not likely to spend a draft pick on a quarterback in 2025. If they continue to win, they won't be in a position to take a top prospect anyway.
Miami Dolphins not in similar situation as Chicago Bears were with their offensive coordinator
Miami doesn't currently have a traditional offensive coordinator, so to speak. At least no one they can fire and place the blame on.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is the offensive play-caller, and he has made it abundantly clear that, in his opinion, he is the best coach on the team to do that job.
Frank Smith currently has the title of Miami's offensive coordinator, and he helps with the game plan, but he, again, plays second to McDaniel in offensive schemes.
The Dolphins need to be smart, whether in 2025 or 2026. They need to buck the trend of only drafting a quarterback when they need one and draft someone they can just develop instead.
The Bears are proof of what throwing a young quarterback into the fire will do, just as the Carolina Panthers did last year with Bryce Young. Drafting and developing is the key.
Tagovailoa? He was never going to be released, but his health issues are reason enough to draft a quarterback for the future.