Tua Tagovailoa has odd reaction to careless decision vs. Rams on Monday
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins are going to win out in 2024 and make a case for the postseason, Tua Tagovailoa has to be the guy throwing the football. Making stupid plays like the one he had against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday is not going to get it done.
During the second quarter of the Dolphins' win over the Rams, Tagovailoa threw an interception. It wasn't a big deal. He will probably throw more than a few over the next eight games. Where Tagovailoa went wrong was when he tried to tackle the defender on the sideline. Okay, that's not a big deal and should be expected. Tagovailoa, however, thought it was smart to lower his head and came within inches of taking a knee to his helmet.
Fans were not thrilled with Tua's decision, and they were less thrilled with his brooding reaction after the game. In the heat of a football game, players do dumb things, but Tagovailoa can ill afford to do dumb things, especially concerning his cerebral health.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa jokes about tackling decision in win over Los Angeles Rams
Tagovailoa knew he was going to be asked about the tackle after the game, and when the question began, he was all smiles with a bit of laughter. He said, "I feel good," in response to the question about taking the hit. He then joked about going up to the Rams defender who made the interception and asking him why he couldn't just run the ball out of bounds. They would later meet after the game and Tagovailoa said he asked him again.
It's nice that Tagovailoa can make light of the attempt and situation. He again joked later while answering the question that his tackling form needs work. What he needs to do is stop attempting to prove everyone wrong about his concussions and how they affect his play. He needs to be smarter.
Winning overlooks a lot of mistakes, and there were plenty of them on Monday night. But this is one mistake that Tagovailoa and Miamia cannot make again. If he goes down, the Dolphins season is over, no matter how many games are left in the season.
Tagovailoa can overcome poor throws and taking sacks instead of getting rid of the ball, but he can't overcome walking out of the blue medical tent if he has another concussion. There will be hits to the head just from playing the game. Those you can do little about, but taking unnecessary risks will not help anyone.