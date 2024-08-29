Former Dolphins beat writer has heard enough talk about this Dolphins AFC East rival
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fanbase gets tired of hearing about how great the Buffalo Bills are. They got tired of hearing how great the Patriots were. The Jets? That is a whole different topic and we can be pretty certain that the entire AFC East, if not maybe the NFL is tired of hearing about the lack of respect.
Jeff Darlington was a guest on the GetUp show with Mike Greenberg, a well-known lifelong Jets homer; we mean fan. Greenberg takes a lot of flack for his stubborn and often over-the-top stances on all things New York Jets-related. Darlington finally had enough and said what Dolphins fans have been saying for several years: "We are just tired of it."
The best line of the entire segment was when Darlington said, "Four plays into the season, he went down." The reference was to the Jets losing Aaron Rodgers. Darlington said that "We just want to see it!" He is right of course. Everyone is tired of the Jets being talked up as the best team in the AFC when they consistently finish the season as one of the worst.
Dolphins fans along with other fans in the AFC East have had a great time picking on the Jets for what has been decades of losing. Even when the Jets were making strides, like the Brett Favre season, the Dolphins shut them down and ruined their party.
The Jets look good on paper heading into the 2024 NFL season but winning the AFC East will be hard.
This year, the Jets are considered to be one of the better teams in the NFL but there are questions about the team including Rodgers return and the coaching that has let the team down as well. New York isn't going to have an easy path to the playoffs. The Bills and Dolphins are also supposed to be challenging for what could be a deep playoff run.