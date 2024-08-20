AFC East power rankings entering preseason Week 3: Dolphins look to take over
By Brian Miller
When it comes to the AFC East, ranking the teams comes down to the quarterbacks that are starting.
Then, factors such as the defense, running back room, and wide receivers come into play.
As preseason football enters the final weekend, here is how the AFC East power rankings look ahead of the regular season.
AFC East power rankings: Dolphins aiming to close gap at the top
4. New England Patriots
The Patriots continue to move the needle downward. They have changed their wide receiver unit, have an inexperienced rookie head coach to go with their inexperienced rookie quarterback, and traded away one of their best defenders, Matt Judon.
The Patriots are not expected to compete for much more than a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. They will be an interesting team to watch, but this is a team shaping up to be dominated by the other three divisional rivals.
3. New York Jets
Mainstream media personalities have the Jets ranked as high as No. 1 in the division, but they are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking the team to the postseason and the division title.
Rodgers is still elite if he can stay healthy, but what he doesn't realize is that the Jets need a lot more than him. New York has to be a more balanced team. They tend to make too many mistakes, and that isn't going to change with Rodgers at quarterback. The Jets looked good last year without him, at times, and you could see the potential, but until they prove it on the field, they can't be ranked higher.
2. Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa looked to be in midseason form during his one series against the Commanders last Saturday. He had the offense clicking even without his top three receivers, backup linemen, and a running back stable that wasn't being asked to do much.
The Dolphins, defensively, look much better than they did last year. A more athletic and physical unit under Anthony Weaver will bode well for Miami. Miami has perhaps the best wide receiver duo in the NFL with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The team has a great 1-3 punch at running back with Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and rookie Jaylen Wright. There is a lot to get excited about heading into 2024.
1. Buffalo Bills
We can spin this any way we want as fans to make this a Dolphins division, but the Bills are the top team until they are knocked out of it.
The Bills haven't shown much in preseason, but they have a top quarterback in Josh Allen, a strong defense, a good offensive line, and running backs that are hard to tackle.
The Bills have changed a lot since last season. They have watched both of their top wide receivers leave, one in free agency (Gabe Davis) and one via trade (Stefon Diggs). Defensively, they have lost corners and safeties, but as long as they have Allen at quarterback and a physical defense, they will be hard to beat.