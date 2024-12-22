Dolphins inactives list for Week 16 game against 49ers

With their playoff chances on the line, the Miami Dolphins will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. Lose, and they will be officially eliminated from the playoffs.

The fact the Dolphins are still technically alive is surprising, given the 2-6 start. Miami tried to climb back in, but the only thing they did was give fans more hope and lose draft position. Defeats to the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers effectively ended any hope.

Miami has struggled in every phase throughout 2024, with the defense, offense, special teams, and Mike McDaniel's coaching all taking center stage at one point or another...and more than once.

Now, the Dolphins need to be healthy, but they will not enter the game with Jaylen Waddle or fellow receiver Dee Eskridge. Tyreek Hill was listed as questionable this week. Will he sit this one out?

Cameron Goode will see his first action of the season, and he needs to show out over the final three games of the year. His future with the Dolphins isn't guaranteed. Miami elevated Erik Ezukanma on Saturday, and he might get quality snaps today.

Full Dolphins inactives list for Week 16

This will be updated when the Dolphins announce their inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET. They have already ruled out Bradley Chubb and Blake Ferguson.

Full 49ers inactives list for Week 16

This will be updated when the Niners announce their inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET. They have ruled out Trent Williams and Isaac Guerendo.

On the 49ers' side of the ball, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams was ruled out earlier in the week. Third-string running back Isaac Guerendo will also be out. The 49ers' offense has been beaten up. They will pull a practice squad running back to start against the Dolphins.

Another top player, Nick Bosa, enters the weekend questionable with a hip/oblique listing. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is also listed as questionable, but he is expected to play.

More Dolphins News and Analysis