Dolphins' injury concerns are somehow getting worse after their bye
By Brian Miller
To start the new week, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke with the media. Some of what he said shed some light on several injured Dolphins players. While we don't know much in terms of a timetable for the return of Tua Tagovailoa, the news isn't much better for a couple of others.
Tua's return is still unknown, but we can also add Bradley Chubb and Isaiah Wynn to the list as well. Chubb has been on Injured Reserve dating back to last season and actually, Wynn was as well. So, when will the two be able to get back on the field?
McDaniel spoke about Chubb returning. He is technically eligible to return now, but he probably won't be ready at the earliest until next month. When asked about his situation, McDaniel said that Chubb won't, obviously, play this week. He did say that he is "optimistic" that he will return at some point this year. McDaniel continues to get a lot more cryptic with his replies.
There wasn't much the Dolphins could do about Chubb aside from him not being in the game late during a blowout loss. Wynn on the other hand is different.
When Wynn was on the field last year, he looked good at left guard and the Dolphins running game was much better, but he got injured early in 2023 and missed the rest of the season. Chris Grier saw another cheap option and signed him to a one-year deal.
The Dolphins need to get River Cracraft back into the fold as well
Wynn hasn't practiced and hasn't played this year. Grier literally is giving the guy money to not play and did for the better part of last year as well. Instead of drafting a guard or signing a free agent, Grier opted to go his usual, money-saving route.
So far, there is no word on River Cracraft either, who was injured during the Dolphins second preseason game. He was placed on IR and is also due to return to the team. Miami needs to get these players back as soon as possible, but McDaniel hasn't provided much optimism on the guys who are banged up as of late.