Dolphins injury problems go from bad to worse against Packers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not starting out well on Thursday night, and amidst the blunders and penalties, they may have lost one of their corners.
Miami's start to their primetime Thanksgiving game is not going to leave good memories so far.
Miami has given up a botched punt that led to an early Green Bay touchdown and then followed that up with several penalties on their first offensive drive. The Dolphins would punt, and Kader Kohou would go down on the next Packers drive.
Dolphins lose two cornerbacks in first half vs. Packers
Kohou was in position to intercept a pass from Jordan Love when he collided with Christian Watson. He immediately went down, holding his side. It is considered a back injury, and he was also being evaluated for a possible concussion. Kohou was later cleared of the concussion but is still questionable to return with a back injury.
Before halftime, Cam Smith also got hurt and had to leave the field.
The Dolphins' secondary is without Kendall Fuller, who is inactive for the third week in a row. Fuller is still in concussion protocol.
If Kohou can't return, the Dolphins will have to use undrafted rookie, Storm Duck. Duck has already given up one touchdown.
Dolphins fans are already fed up with the way the Dolphins are playing.
Miami is coming off a short week but the narratives the Dolphins said they want to silence are not being silenced through nearly two quarters of play. On social media, they are not holding back.
The only thing Miami is consistently doing so far is committing penalties. Miami committed three penalties on their opening drive, including a personal foul penalty against Jonnu Smith, who committed a false start as well on the same drive. Julian Hill had one, too.
The big play of the game, so far, was the fumbled punt by Malik Washington after the Dolphins forced the Packers out on their first drive. Fans are not thrilled with the team, who look unprepared yet again to play football.