Full list of Dolphins inactives for Week 13 game against Packers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' fan base won't have to wait until Sunday to see their team play football. Miami is in Green Bay for a special Thanksgiving game.
When the game kicks off, temperatures are expected to be in the low teens, and there is the potential for snow. Several players won't be warming up during the game and will be relegated to standing on the chilly sidelines instead.
Who will be on the field and who will be inactive are big choices the Dolphins have to make ahead of their primetime Thursday night showing.
We already know that cornerback Kendall Fuller will miss his third consecutive game due to a concussion. That isn't the best of news, but he has yet to clear the protocols. We also know that linebacker Anthony Walker will miss this week's game as he deals with a hamstring injury. Fuller was injured during the Patriots game. Lastly, linebacker Tyus Bowser is a scratch as well. He has been dealing with knee and calf injuries.
Tackle Terron Armstead was limited in practice this week and is questionable, but he is active. Armstead has played through injury in recent weeks. After missing a day of practice, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back to being a full participant ahead of the game.
Dolphins inactives list for Week 13
- CB Ethan Bonner
- LB Tyus Bowser Jr.
- WR Dee Eskridge
- CB Kendall Fuller
- QB Tyler Huntley (Emergency QB)
- TE Jack Stoll
- LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Packers inactives list for Week 13
- CB Jaire Alexander
- LB Edgerrin Cooper
- WR Romeo Doubs
- C Jacob Monk
The Packers have ruled out three starters: cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion). Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, center Josh Myers, and tight end John FitzPatrick were questionable but will play in tonight's game.
The game will be televised on NBC nationally. Check your local carrier for channel information.