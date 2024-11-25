Early weather forecast presents potential nightmare for Dolphins in Week 13
By Brian Miller
They say there is no place like playing in Green Bay late in the season when the weather can have as much influence on a game as the South Florida heat can in September.
This year, the Miami Dolphins will be traveling to play the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, and the initial weather reports are not exactly going to give Mike McDaniel's team any edge. In fact, the Dolphins, who can't win in cold weather, will need to find a way to do so if they are going to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Miami has a slim chance to make the playoffs, and one loss could easily end any hopes of that happening.
Early weather forecasts indicate temperatures could reach as low as 17 degrees at night on Thursday, with a daytime high of 33 degrees. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Dolphins have to find a way to not let the cold weather dictate the game's outcome
Looks like Old Man Winter will be in Wisconsin to watch the teams play. Frozen conditions in the forecast might be great for fans watching from home, but a warm-weather team like the Dolphins struggle when the temperatures start to dip.
Last year, the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs played in one of the coldest games in NFL history, with temperatures below zero and a wind chill that took it to negative 27 degrees. Miami lost 26-7. Comparatively speaking, mid-20s is a nice change.
There is nothing the Dolphins can do about the weather, but hope it doesn't matter. Miami will need to lean on its run game and defense to keep Green Bay on the sidelines.
It is no secret the Dolphins struggle in cold weather, but if they need warm thoughts to keep them toasty, maybe the thought of knocking off a team above .500 and in the playoff chase while keeping their postseason hopes alive is enough.
Miami will play in the late game slot at 8:15 p.m., so plan your holiday dinners accordingly and enjoy the game!