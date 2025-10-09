Dolphins injury wave just forced Chris Grier into another roster shakeup

When you are a bad football team, you tend to make bad football decisions. When you're the Miami Dolphins, you keep your fans scratching their heads in amusement.

The Dolphins felt Cornell Armstrong, a former draft pick of Miami, would be a good depth piece in the secondary. Like many before him, Armstrong landed on injured reserve before he could make an impact defensively. On Wednesday, the Dolphins shook up their secondary again as a result.

With Armstrong out for at least four weeks, Chris Grier signed safety Jordan Colbert from the practice squad and added journeyman corner, Kendall Sheffield.

Chris Grier continues to feel the pain of not addressing the Dolphins' CB unit in the offseason

Unlike in years past, the Dolphins paid a little more attention to the offensive line. That's a story for another day. With Grier spending that precious time evaluating a few offensive linemen that wouldn't work, yet, he opted to let the team's secondary fall apart.

Grier's offseason plan was simple. There wasn't one. The hope was that the front seven would put enough pressure on offenses to prevent the secondary from being exposed. That hasn't come to pass.

The Dolphins have a laundry list of corners on injured reserve, but this isn't a case of losing a top veteran like Jalen Ramsey to a knee injury and then being forced to find suitable options available as free agents.

Currently, the Dolphins' IR list includes Armstrong, Artie Burns, Kader Kohou, Jason Maitre, and Jason Marshall, Jr. What's sad is that these players were expected to be starters this season in some capacity.

Sheffield has made 49 appearances to go with 20 starts in his NFL career. He has played for Atlanta, San Francisco, and Tennessee and spent last season with the New York Jets. He is a decent spot player who has experience. The problem for the Dolphins is that they need starters, and there aren't any left on the market.

Miami took a gamble with its approach to the secondary this year, and it didn't pay off. Now, with the season starting at 1-4, the most significant question mark entering the season remains one.