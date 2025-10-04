Dolphins’ rookie gamble might already be blowing up in their face

Entering the 2025 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins knew they would face challenges along their defensive front. There was a plan to address the issue.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier watched as Christian Wilkins left in free agency, but managed to replace him with Calais Campbell. It was a win, but Campbell opted to return to the Arizona Cardinals instead of Miami this past offseason.

As a result, the Dolphins wound up deciding to select three defensive tackles in this year's NFL Draft, including Kenneth Grant with their very first pick.

Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver isn't worried about Kenneth Grant's slow start

Recently, Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver told the media that Grant's issues this season have been due to technique and fundamentals. He said that Grant puts more pressure on himself and "let's not judge this kid after four games. He's gonna be a good player in this league because of his work ethic and 'want-to'."

Grant has been one of the lowest-ranked defensive linemen in the NFL, let alone the 2025 draft class. Miami invested its first-round pick on him, and so far, it hasn't paid off.

Fans and the media are interested in knowing why. Weaver has thoughts on it, but doesn't seem too concerned about it at the moment. That could change if, by mid-season, we are still waiting for that development.

Fans can be impatient, but after years of watching day one and early day two draft picks being wasted, they have a reason to be worried. Weaver said that Grant has shown some of what he can bring to the team, but consistency is still an issue.

Entering the draft season, Grant's ability to be dominant was always in question. Having played alongside Mason Graham at Michigan, many wondered if Grant was a product of Graham's success in college.

That has not been answered, even while playing next to Zach Sieler. On one hand, the entire defensive interior is not playing well, but Grant's stats are a bit concerning. He has nine tackles on the year. That is six less than Sieler. Jordan Phillips also has nine total tackles.

There is still a lot of season left and three more years in Grant's Dolphins career before they need to worry about an extension. The optics aren't good right now, so hopefully, Weaver's thoughts will come to fruition.

More Dolphins News and Analysis