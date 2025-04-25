Dolphins say Kenneth Grant pick sparked real-time chaos in NFL Draft

The NFL Draft can take many different directions, but ultimately, the choices each team makes when their time on the clock is ticking are what eventually lead to success or failure.



On Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins got the help they needed for Zach Sieler. Kenneth Grant may never become Uncle Christian (Wilkins), but he will give the Dolphins a formidable front defender that will work nicely along with the veteran.

Following the selection of Grant, Miami general manager Chris Grier met with the media and discussed the lead-up to taking the big Michigan tackle.



Grier said the team had options to trade down and were on the phone during the Dolphins' time on the clock. Ultimately, they decided that Grant was the right choice for Miami.

The Dolphins' general manager then confirmed what many had been saying prior to this year's NFL draft: Miami had a huge need at the position.



“For us, d-tackle is a big need. A big nose tackle, obviously, but we don’t view him as just a run stopper. We do think he has the ability to generate, and you’ve heard us talk about the pass rush; it’s not all about sacks. The ability to push the pocket in the middle is a huge thing in the NFL now, and we think he has tremendous work ethic and upside to do that."

Miami Dolphins reveal text messages they received after picking Kenneth Grant in the 2025 NFL Draft

Following the selection, Grier told the media that he received several texts from others in the league, apparently not thrilled with the Dolphins' selection.

"We had a couple of calls and listening to people, because we weren’t completely closed off to the idea [of a trade] if an opportunity came. But at the end of the day, we chose to pick him and then I literally got three text from teams right below us saying that that was their guy.”

The Dolphins still have work to do in the draft, but it's a good start for a team that is trying to fill holes and stay competitive for the upcoming season.

Miami should look to bolster the offensive line in round two or three and address the corner position with whichever pick they don't use in round two.

Miami will pick 48th in round two (16th overall pick) and 98th in round three, the second pick of the compensatory additions.

More Dolphins News and Analysis