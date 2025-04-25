Dolphins could knock this draft out of the park by trading up for one of these gems

With so many needs on the roster, the Miami Dolphins have a lot of options heading into the Friday portion of the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those might be to move up in Round 2.

General manager Chris Grier has said he will move around the draft as needed, provided they identify a player who can help them immediately. Leading into Round 2, a few players are still available who could prompt a trade up.

Normally, you don't want to see Grier trading draft capital to make a move up instead of down, but with nine more selections in this year's draft, moving up from No. 48 overall could prove beneficial.

Of course, Grier could also wait it all out and see who falls. But one of these three players might be worth exploring.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson is surprisingly still available. Many experts had him penciled in as the Dolphins' pick in at No. 13 overall. Now, he will open the second day of the draft waiting to hear his name called. Johnson is an incredible talent, but there is concern over his knee.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Dolphins don't need edge help, but Mike Green is an incredibly talented defender who would immediately give them another quality option. Miami would be smart to at least consider this because it can't rely on Jaelan Phillips to finish an entire season. If the Dolphins are going to move on from Phillips after 2025, which they should, Green is the replacement they can land a year earlier.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Dolphins were linked to Nick Emmanwori in the lead-up to the draft, and some believed they preferred him over Malaki Starks. Starks went in Round 1, but Emmanwori is still on the board.