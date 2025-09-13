Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle injury update could change everything in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins don't need any more bad news after the way the season started, but there is a new situation that fans are keeping an eye on: Jaylen Waddle's injury.

Last week, Waddle went down hard and was taken to the sideline in clear pain. He was pointing to his shoulder. At the time, fans feared the worst, but a few plays later, the Dolphins' star receiver was back on the field.

Waddle finished the game, but this week, he ended up as a limited practice participant, and that has some fans worried. But there's good news, as after a week of limited practice, Waddle has been removed from the injury report.

Dolphins remove Jaylen Waddle from their Week 2 injury report

The Dolphins have plenty of injury concerns, but Waddle is good to go in Week 2.

Waddle's appearance on the team's Week 2 injury report was initially met with concern, but fans should realize that, at least for now, it's a precautionary designation that the NFL requires.

The Dolphins' wideout is probably sore. The hit he took was enough to make him leave the game for a short while, but the fact that he returned to the field should be sufficient to quell any worries.

Sitting out practice this week isn't a big deal for Waddle. The Dolphins are giving him time to rest and not aggravate the shoulder. The league requires teams to put players on the report if they miss practice, even for non-injury absences. In Waddle's case, it is more likely precautionary.

Some on social media have made a point to say this is a dire situation, but it shouldn't be. It might be something to monitor during the game on Sunday, and if there is a problem, then it might become more of a concern.

Malik Washington has become a reliable receiver, and Miami has Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who also can provide the Dolphins with veteran talent. For now, however, there isn't much reason for fans to worry, considering he is slated to play and is no longer listed on the report.

