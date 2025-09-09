James Daniels’ injury leaves Dolphins taking a chance on rival’s failed draft pick

For more than a decade, Bill Belichick was hailed as the "Greatest coach of all-time," something Miami Dolphins fans were quick to reply, "Not yet." Belichick's career with the New England Patriots, coincidentally, the Dolphins' week two opponent, came to an abrupt and unceremonious halt two seasons ago. In part, for drafting guys like Cole Strange.

The Dolphins have a lot of problems along the offensive line right now. James Daniels has been placed on injured reserve, which is not a huge surprise given the update by Mike McDaniel following Sunday's loss.

With Daniels out, the Dolphins are going to try to make Strange something the Patriots and Cleveland Browns could not, a serviceable guard that can step in and provide depth to a unit that needs starters.

Miami Dolphins adding Cole Strange to the roster is exactly the type of move Chris Grier is chided for

Adding Strange, might sound a bit odd, but his route to Miami is a bit, well, "stranger."



In the trade that netted the Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle when they moved down from the third overall pick in 2021, they would trade that 29th pick to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill deal. That pick would subsequently be traded to the Patriots.

In 2022, Belichick chose the interior lineman with that 29th overall pick.

Strange played and started all 17 games for the Patriots, but he wasn't good. New England moved him around a bit more in 2023. He started in all 10 of the games he played in, but the Patriots weren't impressed. Strange was released after playing in only three games last season. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad this year.

The Dolphins believe that Strange can provide depth to Kion Smith, who will now take over the starting left guard job.

The free agent market isn't ripe with talent at this point, and each comes with its own set of problems, but what is important is that Grier, once again, thought he could get by on a shoestring budget while trying to fix the line.

Daniels was coming off an Achilles injury when he joined the Dolphins. Grier should have realized that getting better depth was important, as there could be setbacks. The same situation is currently playing out with Austin Jackson, who is banged up again.

Grier's choices have made the offensive line problematic. The health of the players is always a concern, and when they get hurt, there is little quality depth behind them. This has been an oversight, or a direct lack of caring.

Fans have been repeating this for 10 years since he took over as the general manager, and nothing has been fixed.

Strange might surprise all of us, and if there is any credit to give, it's the fact that he will be cheap and has starting experience, but like Daniels, he too is coming off a season filled with injury.

