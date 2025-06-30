Dolphins' Jonnu Smith trade could set up a breakout nobody saw coming

Miami Dolphins fans are trying to dissect the blockbuster trade that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. It's a really good deal for Miami (ESPN certainly thinks so) and opens the door for opportunity at cornerback and tight end.

Smith had a fantastic 2024 season. It was the perfect storm for the former third-round pick, but the front office commendably held firm and didn't give in to paying an inconsistent player who popped in a contract year.

If there was a knock on Smith, it's that he isn't a very good blocking tight end. He is essentially a bigger version of Mike Gesicki who can keep his feet after contact. The Dolphins added Pharoah Brown as a free agent. Brown is a blocking tight end and actually prefers that to pass-catching.

With Smith off the team, the opportunity for others is now open. A lot of fans will see Julian Hill as the next man up, but Hill has not progressed in his previous two seasons. While the Dolphins are hoping for a big jump in 2025, it's two other players who may stand out.

Dolphins' Jonnu Smith trade could result in Tanner Conner or Hayden Rucci breakout

Former undrafted free agent Tanner Conner has looked good in his limited action as a pro. He has good hands, runs good routes, can take first contact without being pushed back, and can block a bit. His downfall is that he has yet to stay healthy long enough to give the Dolphins the reps he needs.

If Conner can't stay healthy again this year, fellow UDFA signing Hayden Rucci will finally get the chance to showcase his talent. After two seasons primarily on the practice squad, Rucci is ready for the next step, or at the very least will have training camp to prove he is ready.

Rucci and Conner will compete against Hill for playing time and the starting job. That assumes Miami doesn't go out and add another tight end to the roster.

While the Dolphins like Hill, they may have a hard time putting him in the first spot if he can't beat out the other two. For Conner, it's staying healthy. For Rucci it's about opportunity. With Smith gone, the three youngsters should get that chance.