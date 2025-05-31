Dolphins' Jonnu Smith trade nightmare gets uglier after Ian Rapoport update

The Miami Dolphins may someday go through an offseason that doesn't have more drama than a close fourth-quarter game separated by three points. Someday.

After spending the last two months talking about how badly Jalen Ramsey wants out of Miami, it seems another player may be quietly feeling the same way. Jonnu Smith made his first Pro Bowl last season of his career, and it appears he may be headed out of the organization.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some insight into the situation.

"I think Jonnu Smith wants to make money," said Rapoport. "There have been some teams that have nosed around some veteran tight ends. Jonnu Smith is one. Kyle Pitts is another."

"It feels to me like he wants more money and would like to stay. I know he wants a lot. We'll see what they end up doing," Rapoport added. "But again, going back to the Ramsey thing, if they are able to trade Jalen Ramsey, that's $21 million ... trading Ramsey might help Jonnu Smith get the contract he wants."

This is another case of a situation that should be kept behind closed doors, but someone keeps leaving it open. Miami has reportedly been talking to the Pittsburgh Steelers about a trade. Maybe they have one worked out; maybe June 1 will see more than a Ramsey deal being announced.

The biggest question is: Why are the Dolphins looking to trade Smith?

Now, it seems as though the Dolphins have opted not to give him more money, and Smith now wants a trade — or that is at least what the unconfirmed rumors are saying.

Smith will make $4 million in 2025, but his contract can be voided after this season with no guaranteed money beyond this year.

It makes no sense for the Dolphins' offense to trade Smith. He fits in well, but clearly they are not wanting to give him more money. Perhaps they tried and are too far apart. His 88 catches in 2024 were good enough for third on the roster, and he had 884 yards.

Smith has not been at the voluntary OTAs, so the expected questions from the media will likely go unanswered, just as Mike McDaniel has been steering away from the Ramsey talk.

The Dolphins were willing to give out contracts last season, but not this one

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Ramsey all got more money last year. Three of them got new contracts, while Hill simply got more money. This is what happens when you start throwing money to players who are already under contract, like Hill and Ramsey. Players who may deserve to get more, can't.

The Dolphins are playing an odd game, however. They need Smith to make the offense better, but at the same time, he is 30 years old and coming off the best season of his career, and the Dolphins might be able to move on and get compensation. If Smith isn't in their long-term plans, then why keep him around?

This move would have been much smarter had the team drafted a tight end in April. They opted not to, and as a result, they could be gutting another part of their roster by getting rid of their best player at the position.

If this had stayed behind the scenes, something may have been worked out, but nothing in Miami stays that way anymore.

