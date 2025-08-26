Dolphins just put their veteran corners on notice with Rasul Douglas move

The Miami Dolphins are adding Rasul Douglas to a secondary that's in desperate need of veteran help. It comes with a message that might be much louder than many think.

Tuesday is the day teams have to get to the league-mandated 53-man roster. Douglas' addition means someone else won't be on the roster. In many cases, that will likely mean another cornerback is on the chopping block.

There are two names Dolphins fans should watch in that regard: Kendall Sheffield and Cam Smith. While neither player is safe, Sheffield might be the more likely cut.

Rasul Douglas' arrival could be the catalyst for Dolphins to cut Kendall Sheffield or Cam Smith

Kendall Sheffield has been fine in training camp, but nothing to write home about. He isn't lining up as a starter opposite Storm Duck, which could lead to his release, with the possibility of being brought back to the practice squad. Sheffield provides depth, but at this point, the Dolphins need the roster spot, and Douglas will take one of those in the secondary now.

For most of the offseason, Cam Smith has been quietly working his way toward release. Chris Grier called him out after the season ended, and his response wasn't something that had fans beaming. Smith isn't likely to be cut, however. He has performed well over the last two weeks and may have finally realized his NFL career in Miami was at a crossroads.

Grier likes Smith, and it is hard to imagine him giving up on him after two seasons. Signing Douglas could change that, but more likely, it will be an opportunity to sit on the sidelines and watch for now. Smith has potential, but he has not taken a step forward in his career. The last two weeks may have saved him his job.

Duck, Jack Jones, and Jason Marshall will make up the boundary and nickel corners to start the season. Douglas will provide competition and depth until he is ready to take over on the outside, likely taking a spot from Jones. This makes Sheffield expendable and Smith lower on the depth chart.

If Sheffield were to be released, the Dolphins would save $1.03 million - $2 million less than what they are paying Douglas this year.

