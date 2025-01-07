Dolphins land perfect Tyreek Hill replacement in 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Miami Dolphins ended the 2024 season in just about the worst way possible. Another Tua Tagovailoa injury forced Tyler Huntley into a spot where he had to win to lead them to the playoffs, and he was unable to do so. Miami went 8-9, and things got worse when Tyreek Hill requested a trade immediately after the game.

The Dolphins don't have a ton of time to lick their wounds after such a disappointing campaign. The Dolphins' roster has some cracks, and they need to fix them if they want any hope of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa finally winning a playoff game in their fourth season together.

The Dolphins need to follow this 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft to a letter in the offseason, as hitting these areas of ned is the best way for Chris Grier and the rest of the organization to get on track.

Miami Dolphins 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Miami's lack of defensive line depth has made it very tough for their defensive regeneration to fully take hold, especially when it comes to stopping to run. Grant has been overshadowed by teammate Mason Graham, but he can tip the scales at almost 340 pounds and swallow up blockers in the interior.

Grant has more pass rush potential than most players his size, and he has shown to disengage from blocks and make plays in open space with ease. Losing Christian Wilkins hurt this team, but adding Grant would give them a cheap alternative that could start right away as a rookie.

Round 2, Pick 48: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

The recent trade rumblings surrounding Hill will prompt Miami to start looking for a replacement in the Draft. While Ayomanor comes with some questions about his separation ability, the muscular could provide a nice stylistic contrast between the slender, speedier Jaylen Waddle on the outside.

Ayomanor is a physical presence who thrives making plays after the catch. One of the best jump-ball receivers in this class with some of the best verticality in this class, Aymanor will be a reliable red zone target and safety valve over the middle for Tua Tagovailoa with or without Hill in the mix.

Round 3, Pick 98: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Beck's 2024 season has been a nightmare, as his decline in productivity and throwing arm injury sunk him from a first-round player to the fringes of Day 3. Beck is still worth taking at this spot based on his strong arm, penchant for completing throws in tight windows, and production against high-end competition.

Beck is a perfect gamble on raw talent for Miami, who have no plans of unseating Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback in the near future. However, due to his injury history, the best thing they can do is get a backup with five times the arm talent of Huntley and Skylar Thompson to keep the offense moving.

Round 3, Pick 99: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

While the emergence of first-round pick Chop Robinson has made up for Miami's injuries to names like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the outside, the Dolphins would be foolish to look at a draft that is hanging its proverbial hat on edge rusher depth and come out of it without a playmaker.

Even though he isn't the most explosive athlete in the world, Swinson's ability to set the edge and use a fairly deep pass rush toolbox should be enough to get him drafted.

