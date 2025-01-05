Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Latest updates ahead of Dolphins vs. Jets

The season will culminate for the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, but the biggest question remains the status of the starting quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded once again ahead of their game against the New York Jets to doubtful. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins' highest-paid player is going to have a tough time convincing the medical staff to let him play.

Tua said this week there would be "no ifs, ands, or buts" about his status for the wild-card round if Miami made the playoffs, but at the same time, he said his hip has been problematic. The issues have left him in doubt for this week.

All indications are that Tua will sit out Week 18. The Dolphins will likely make it official later in the day. Miami's hopes of a playoff seed will be on Tyler Huntley.

Tua Tagovailoa is not expected to play in Dolphins' must-win game vs. Jets

Tagovailoa is officially doubtful and not expected to play in the Dolphins' crucial game against the Jets in Week 18.

Miami needs two things to happen in order to get into the postseason. They must beat the Jets, and the Denver Broncos must lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. If Miami can't beat New York and the Broncos lose, the Cincinnati Bengals would get into the postseason if they win on Sunday.

The Broncos only need to beat the Chiefs to lock up the seventh seed. Whichever team fills that final spot will travel to Buffalo for the Wild Card Round to face the Bills.

Tua has stated, again, that if the Dolphins get in, he will play, but that isn't going to be up to him. The Dolphins are concerned about the long-term issues that might arise if his hip injury worsens. Both Miami staff and Tua have said it is not the same issue as his hip injury at Alabama despite being on the same side.

For this week, Miami has to hope that Huntley has a good grasp of the offense and that last week's performance against the Cleveland Browns will be good enough against the Jets.

More Dolphins News and Analysis