Dolphins' latest RB additions reveal a much deeper roster failure

The loss of Alexander Mattison left a hole in the Miami Dolphins' running back room. Mattison may not have made the final 53, but he was giving the coaching staff every reason to keep him.

Running back is not a huge issue for the Dolphins. Cornerback is, tight end maybe, and of course, the offensive line. Everyone knew the Dolphins would add another running back to replace Mattison, but no one expected what GM Chris Grier would do.

Miami added free-agent running backs Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone to the roster to replace Mattison. The problem? Neither can provide what Mattison does.

Chris Grier's moves bring more questions than answers to the Dolphins roster

On the surface, the Dolphins should have signed Jamaal Williams, whom they worked out on Monday. Williams is a much bigger back who would have handled the short-yardage situations that Mattison did. Instead, they went with two runners who are more like Jaylen Wright.

Wright has yet to make an impact with the Dolphins. He has shown signs of what he can be, but there are still inconsistencies. Many fans can't help but ask the question: Why did Grier sign two running backs to the roster? There are too many needs elsewhere.

Perhaps these moves are just part of the ongoing process, but the fact that Grier is signing running backs instead of adding secondary or offensive line help is concerning. There was a need for one running back, but the other roster spot should have gone to another position.

Grier continues to be blind to his roster needs, and his continued belief that there are no issues has frustrated fans for years. The Dolphins are not set up to go deep in the playoffs, if they make the playoffs at all.

