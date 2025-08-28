Dolphins' latest TE move raises more questions about Darren Waller

By now, every Miami Dolphins fan knows that the Darren Waller experiment isn't going so well. Waller is on the active roster, but "active" is a term being loosely used.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins began adding players to their practice squad, and one of the better-performing tight ends is joining the team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are adding Greg Dulcich to the team.

If there is one thing Dolphins fans should expect, it's that he will start the season being activated to the game-day roster.

Greg Dulcich is providing depth for the Dolphins that Darren Waller continues to fail at

Waller was supposed to be the next tight end up on a roster after Jonnu Smith played so well last season. Since the trade, Waller has been on the PUP list and has stood on the sidelines watching practices since he was activated off of it. Mike McDaniel continues to spin the situation with his usual round and round answers that don't really go anywhere.

We can discuss Waller all day and still not get anywhere, because no one knows when he might actually start practicing. McDaniel believes he could start this week or next, but that doesn't leave any room for him to play on opening day. Chances are, Tanner Conner is going to carry most of the workload, or at least should.

Dulcich is an interesting choice. The former Bronco was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft. He spent two seasons in Denver before splitting his time last year between the Broncos and Giants. In his career, he has 41 receptions on 71 targets for 464 yards, which already makes him more productive than Julian Hill. Yes, Hill has one less year of experience.

Dolphins fans can expect Dulcich to be added to and from the practice squad the first few weeks, depending on the team's needs at other positions, like running back. Miami can bring up two players each week without having to make a roster cut. The team committed to doing this on special teams with their new kicker, Riley Patterson. If Jaylen Wright is out, as is expected, Jeff Wilson Jr. is likely to be the elevated player.

Dulcich may actually be around a while, however. There is potential, and while he will be competing with Hayden Rucci, who also will be on the practice squad, his real-game experience will help separate him.

