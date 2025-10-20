Dolphins legend delivered a blistering Tua Tagovailoa takedown after Week 7

Kim Bokamper is a Miami Dolphins legend, and he knows a thing or two about great quarterbacks.

He played with two Hall of Famers in Dan Marino and Bob Griese. As a member of the vaunted "Killer-B" defense of the mid-1980s, he also knows how to spot bad ones, and he sees exactly that in Tua Tagovailoa.

Sunday was another bad game for Tua, and that's somehow understating things. It's becoming a weekly theme; he looks nothing like the quarterback he was before hurting his hip last season, and something's going to give.

Following Sunday's loss to the Browns, Bokamper didn't just call out Tagovailoa for being bad; he obliterated him and called his performance one of the worst in NFL history.

Kim Bokamper's says what every single Miami Dolphins fans has been saying all year about Tua Tagovailoa.

The former Dolphins stalwart defenseman said Tagovailoa's performance was "maybe the worst game I've ever seen by a quarterback in the NFL."

CBS-4's Kim Bokamper on Tua: "Maybe the worst game I've ever seen by a quarterback in the National Football League." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 19, 2025

The fact that Bokamper is saying this isn't surprising. He has been honest about the quarterback and gives him his due when he plays well. Week 7 was not one of those games, nor were the five games before.

Tagovailoa has shown some fight recently, including a late 4th quarter comeback against the Chargers that ended with a reciprocated score by Justin Herbert to pull out a win in week 6.

The Dolphins are bleeding, and there is no end in sight for this to be fixed. Tagovailoa, the one player others should be looking up to and following, isn't leading the team. He isn't vocal, energizing, or motivating. His play on the field leaves as much to be desired as his actions on the sideline.

Miami is faced with a harsh reality: its 2025 season, seven weeks in, is over, save for the actual games that need to be played. There is nothing to gain, with or without Tagovailoa behind center. On Sunday, he looked as if he had quit. In fact, the whole team did.