Dolphins lose depth contributor to AFC foe in a season they couldn't afford to

Decimated in the secondary, or at the very least, heading in that direction, teams like the Miami Dolphins who lack both starters and depth shouldn't be turning away players that can contribute.

It's unclear why Nik Needham wasn't more involved last season. He posted only one defensive snap count despite injuries at the position. His special-teams play also dropped to 21 snap counts. Over his six-year career, Needham has started 27 games but none in the last two years. In 2024, he managed to appear in only two games.

The Dolphins didn't see the need to bring back Nik Needham and now he is leaving South Florida for the Cleveland Browns. It's a good fit for a feisty corner who can provide quality depth.

Needham may not be the perfect player, but he plays hard and doesn't create waves. The Dolphins' secondary isn't very good on paper, but clearly they believe they have enough depth at the position; that remains to be seen. The NFL Draft will surely provide more because they are backed into a corner.

The Dolphins' secondary lacks experience beyond the front-line starters

In 2024, Ethan Bonner was supposed to get more playing time, but he spent most of the season inactive. Cam Smith is returning and has been called out by his GM for not producing in his first two seasons. The Undrafted Storm Duck is also apparently going to compete for a starting job with Smith.

The Dolphins earlier in the month officially re-signed Kader Kohou to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent, and they have Elijah Campbell back as well.

The entire secondary, however, will sway with what happens regarding Jalen Ramsey as he and the Dolphins seek a trade. Ramsey is the veteran leader of the secondary and if he goes, there is no leadership that will remain.

Losing Needham wipes out quality depth, but in this case, Needham may be the bigger winner if he can make the Browns roster. He has a great attitude and work ethic and may find more playing time in Cleveland than he did in Miami.