Dolphins’ Madrid showdown with Jayden Daniels could define their season

This is probably the Dolphins season of the Mike McDaniel era, right? It's hard to see anyone from this current front office/coaching staff surviving another eight-win year, and that sentiment probably extends to certain very-well-paid parts of the roster as well. If things go south at any point next season, the Dolphins probably look very different by the time the draft rolls around.

That's what makes tomorrow's schedule reveal so nervy for Dolphins fans. It's real. It's happening. This team is going to face the crossroads at some point, whether anyone likes it or not, and we're quickly finding out this week what that crossroad looks like. It's not even unverified rumors, either – on Tuesday morning, the Dolphins officially announced what will, in all likelihood, be one of – if not the – defining game of Miami's season this season.

Dolphins' Madrid game against Washington might be the biggest of their entire season

Noviembre en el Bernabéu. 🤩🇪🇸



Outside of divisional games against the Bills, it's hard to think of a more consequential game than playing one of the NFC's best teams – with a MVP frontrunner – that late in the season. The beauty of the NFL season is that every single week matters a whole bunch, but that doesn't change the fact that some obviously matter way more than others. Things start to get Very Real in mid- to late-November, and this already feels like one that the Dolphins absolutely have to have.

Who knows, maybe the Dolphins will be 9-1 heading into this game and it'll just be a glorified vacation for everyone involved. A man can dream. It's a lot better than thinking about how the Dolphins may have to save their season by flying across the ocean to play one of the best teams in football at 930 in the morning.