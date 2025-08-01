Dolphins make baffling roster move after Kader Kohou njury nightmare

The Miami Dolphins believe they have the pieces in the secondary to win despite the plethora of injuries. Chris Grier seems to be in no hurry to add other players to the unit.

After Kader Kohou went down, the Dolphins made a quick move to bring in Mike Hilton. Hilton is primarily a slot/nickel corner, which is where Kohou lined up. As a result, the Dolphins didn't need to add another CB to fill his shoes. However, the Dolphins still have a boundary problem, relying heavily on Jack Jones and Storm Duck.

On Friday, the Dolphins placed Kohou on injured reserve, officially. The designation will keep him off the field for the entire season. Instead of using the roster spot to add another corner who can play outside, the Dolphins brought back a recently-released player who has no chance of making the final roster: quarterback Brett Gabbert.

Miami Dolphins add quarterback help instead of cornerback after Kader Kohou injury

Roster Moves | We have signed QB Brett Gabbert and placed CB Kader Kohou on the injured reserve list. pic.twitter.com/EqxkUKRXCI — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 1, 2025

It would appear that Chris Grier is making another mistake, but if we put down those hatred-goggles, it's a move we should have seen coming. The Dolphins need a fourth quarterback for camp and someone who can mop up in the fourth quarter of the preseason.

Gabbert was a long shot to make the roster initially, and with the play of Quinn Ewers, his long shot has become a no-shot. Gabbert will likely go through camp and hopefully earn a practice squad spot.

Cornerback remains a need for Grier, but until he finds financial value in someone available, he isn't likely to hit the market with guns blazing and an open checkbook. At this point in camp, if guys like Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel are still unsigned, the Dolphins are not going to throw more money at them unless another catastrophe befalls the unit.

More likely, the Dolphins will patiently wait for late camp cuts or low-end trade offers.