Dolphins make their decision on former All-Pro linebacker Shaquil Barrett
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins faced a 4 p.m. deadline to reinstate linebacker Shaquil Barrett. That deadline has come and gone.
Barrett had to be activated by 4:00 on Thursday in order to be eligible to play in 2024. The Dolphins, who currently own his rights, had three choices to make. Release him, allow him back on the field, or make him sit out the season.
When the deadline arrived, the Dolphins opted to keep Barrett retired and not allow him to continue his career this season.
Miami signed Barrett during free agency but nine days prior to the start of training camp, he abruptly retired. The Dolphins were left without an edge-rusher with Bradley Chubb out and Jaelan Phillips a question mark.
After retiring, Barrett did an interview hinting he would only come out of retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dolphins deny Shaq Barrett's attempt to return to the NFL in 2024
Earlier in the week, Barrett applied for reinstatement with the league but failed to speak with the Dolphins or the coaches. That led to rampant speculation that he could be hoping to get released to join a team of his choosing.
While the Dolphins didn't publicly speak in depth on the subject of a return, they opted to keep Barrett on the reserve/retired list.
Barrett got his money when he signed his contract, and that has been a point of contention given his retirement, but the Dolphins would need to pursue recovery of any monetary loss through legal means. It's unclear if that is an avenue they wish to explore.
The Dolphins have decided not to bring him back, which means he can't play for any team this season. Had he opted to come back prior to the trade deadline, the Dolphins may have been able to move him.