Dolphins may have accidentally sealed a veteran's fate with quiet jersey change

It is often normal for a team to hand out new jersey numbers when training camps open, and the Miami Dolphins are no different.

Miami announced several changes to its roster, specifically the jersey numbers, as the team arrived for camp, but one player has fans wondering if his future with the Dolphins is in question after his number was given to someone else.

Typically, this wouldn't be something that would overly draw concern, but it seems the Dolphins might be making a move no one saw coming. The Dolphins announced six new number changes, including second-year receiver Tahj Washington taking the No. 7 jersey.

The problem? That's also kicker Jason Sanders' number.

If the jersey were handed to some hot new draft pick or a recently added veteran, it would make some sense, but Sanders' No. 7 being reissued to Washington is a surprising development.

In 2024, Washington spent most of the season injured, while another Washington, Malik, progressed and showed signs of being a steal.

Cutting Jason Sanders would be an absolute shock to Dolphins fans

There is no question that the Dolphins need cap space, and Sanders could provide some if he were to be released. The Dolphins would save $3.3 million in cap space while carrying only $1.3 million in dead money.

What is interesting is that there was little reason for Sanders to change his number. He has been No. 7 since arriving in the NFL seven years ago. The fact that a second-year non-star player is taking over raises some questions.

Miami needs to clear cap space to make some more moves ahead of the season. Sanders offers a reasonable return with little carryover. Kickers are not hard to find on the open market, but finding consistency is. Sanders has been consistent for the last few years.

If the Dolphins are going to move on from Sanders, it will be interesting which direction they go.

