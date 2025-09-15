Dolphins might have a perfect Tyreek Hill trade partner after Week 2

There is still juice left in Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill's tank. Now the Dolphins have to do something about it because his future is seemingly not with Miami.

After starting 0-2, and with continued struggles from Tua Tagovailoa, it's only a matter of time until Hill wants out, if he doesn't already. So far, he has kept his cool, but it won't last long. It would behoove everyone if Chris Grier got out in front of this and traded him. If this new information is accurate, it might be easier than expected to make that happen.

On the latest edition of PFT Live, Mike Florio dropped a bombshell when he pointed out two teams that are interested in Hill despite recent comments to the contrary.

Tyreek Hill's days with the Dolphins could be numbered after another loss

""The Chiefs need him, they need him. I've heard they want him, the Steelers are interested in him." " Mike Floria

The only question that Grier should be asking is whether he should trade Hill before the Thursday night game against the Bills or after? I wouldn't leave that decision up to the hopes of beating Buffalo. If a call comes in and the price is even remotely decent, he needs to pull the trigger.

Compensation will be interesting. The best Grier could hope for is a second-round pick or a couple of day three selections. The tricky part will be his contract. Miami will want any team to absorb as much as possible which will lessen the Dolphins 'cap hit.

If any trades are going to happen, Hill is obviously the biggest name on the block, but he isn't the only one. The Dolphins could opt to part ways with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jordyn Brooks. If we are being honest, is there anyone on the roster outside of De'Von Achane and Zach Sieler that isn't untouchable?

Grier has to walk a thin line with this. He can't make a deal with the hopes of fixing his offensive line or adding a contributor to the secondary. If they make this move after Thursday, they will have a good idea of where this season is heading.

