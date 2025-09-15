Dolphins' Week 2 collapse makes Tyreek Hill's future more uncertain than ever

Tyreek Hill ended one of his most embarrassing stats in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, and it may be enough to give other teams a reason to call about his availability.

Hill, for the first time since Week 1 of the 2024 season, caught a pass longer than 30 yards, but it wasn't enough to get the Dolphins a victory, and he still has yet to get into the end zone.

On Sunday, the Dolphins took their second loss of the young season, and while Hill held it together at the press conference afterward, his future with the team is in serious doubt.

Dolphins need to change their stance on trading Tyreek Hill

Hill is doing and saying all the right things despite the ugly losses Miami has started the season with. He is trying to stay positive publicly, but at some point, he may quietly, if not profoundly, ask for a trade out of Miami. The question is, when will that happen?

Trading Hill this week doesn't make much sense, given the team's trip to Buffalo on Thursday night. No one is giving the Dolphins a chance against their division rival, but they will need their receiver unit intact if they have any chance of pulling off an upset.

The timeline to watch starts on Friday, should Miami lose. The Dolphins will have 10 days between games, and Hill could find himself on the move ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets.

Hill's performance on Sunday — six catches for 109 yards — sends a clear message to the rest of the league that he can still play at an elite level. On his big 47-yard reception, Hill was open but had to stop his route to catch the underthrown pass from Tua Tagovailoa. A stronger throw hits him in stride for a potential touchdown.

Miami may not be taking calls on moving its top receiver, but that may need to change soon.

