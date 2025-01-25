Dolphins' Mike McDaniel needs to hire newly available coach immediately

The Miami Dolphins need a special teams coach, a wide receiver coach, and maybe even a new defensive coordinator, depending on Anthony Weaver's future.

To the surprise of many, the Houston Texans have made a talented coach available, firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was viewed as a future head coach consideration only a year ago.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was concerned about the up-and-down season, but the question is, could Slowik make his way to Miami, where his brother Ryan serves as the Dolphins' defensive backs coach?

Slowik would be a good coach to have around Mike McDaniel — another voice in his ear who could serve as the team's wide receivers coach.

Slowik got his start on the defensive side of the ball in Washington and then joined the 49ers. In 2019, he switched to the offensive side of the ball and worked as an offensive assistant and eventually the passing game coordinator on offense. McDaniel was also part of that Niners staff.

In 2023, Ryans brought Slowik with him to the Texans, but now, he will be looking for another job.

Bobby Slowik could give the Dolphins more experience on the coaching staff

While other teams with new head coaches are finalizing coaching staffs, Slowik may end up being a sought-after coach. If the Dolphins have interest, they should make a call now to see if the interest might be mutual.

The problem is Miami has an OC in Frank Smith, and McDaniel will continue to call plays, leaving Slowik less likely to be enamored with joining a team where he would take a backseat on game days.

The Dolphins are still waiting to find out if Anthony Weaver will join the Saints as their next head coach and if outside linebacker coach Ryan Crow will leave for the Patriots.

