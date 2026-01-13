Dolphins’ most important offseason dates are closer than fans think

There are so many things that will happen between the end of the 2025-2026 season and the start of the 2026-2027 season, it is mind-numbing. With the Miami Dolphins searching for a new head coach as the playoffs move to the Divisional Round, the only hope for a turnaround is what new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan can accomplish in free agency.

The NFL's new business year begins each March. That comes with marquee names changing cities, top players being released for salary cap reasons, and teams that have suffered through endless losing seasons suddenly seeing renewed hope.

This year, the NFL's 2026 offseason season will begin a little earlier than in years past, making the time between seasons a few days shorter for fans whose teams didn't make the playoffs.

Free agency and the rest of the important offseason dates Miami Dolphins fans need to earmark

With Tyreek Hill's contract flippable this offseason, he may become one of the most sought-after receivers of this cycle, even though he is still recovering from a major knee injury. Hill won't likely have to wait long to learn his fate.

NFL Combine - The draft season ramps up quickly after the Super Bowl with the first showcase of the season. Once again being held in Indianapolis, the Combine will begin on February 23rd and run through March 2nd.

Free agency - The start of free agency will happen on March 11 this year. Teams can begin speaking with agents on March 9. At 4:00 pm ET on March 11, all teams must be cap-compliant and can begin making trades official.

April 6th - New head coaches can begin offseason workouts with their new teams. This could be an important one depending on what happens with Mike McDaniel.

April 20th - First workouts are allowed for teams with returning head coaches

April 23-25th - The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pa.

July - Teams will begin reporting to training camps at the end of July. Each team will have several weeks of mini-camps and OTAs during the month of May and early June. Those dates are team-specific and will be announced appropriately.