Dolphins' most underrated building block from Week 10 is impossible to ignore

The Miami Dolphins are showing rapid improvement on defense, and one new player who just got his first start in Week 10 could be the key to unlocking an elite unit for the rest of the season.

Former Kansas State star JuJu Brents was a stud in college. No surprise that someone with 27 collegiate starts, a 6-3 frame, and elite lateral movement for his size was a tantalizing prospect for Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard back in 2023.

Indy selected Brents with the 44th overall pick, only to see him struggle through injuries and inconsistent play. The Colts waived him as part of this year's final roster cuts, and only in Miami's Week 10 rout of the Buffalo Bills did Brents get his first proper opportunity to see the field in 2025.

My goodness did JuJu Brents deliver the goods in Miami's 30-13 win.

JuJu Brents could realize destiny as Dolphins lockdown cornerback

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver deserves a lot of credit for containing Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen. However, his game plan wouldn't have come to life if not for Brents locking down Buffalo's receiving corps all afternoon.

In addition to making five tackles while only missing one, per PFF, Brents had a pass breakup and limited Bills pass-catchers to two receptions for 12 yards on five targets.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel had a lot of good things to say about Brents' breakout outing, including the following quote, via FinsXtra on X:

"When players take advantage of the opportunity, they generally get more opportunities. He put on a display of why he's here... he's earned more time on the field."

Haters will say that Buffalo doesn't have the best cast of skill players. Nevertheless, the Dolphins are notoriously thin at cornerback, and Brents had played a grand total of nine defensive snaps before his display versus the Bills.

I admittedly love me some JuJu Brents. I had him as my 28th-rated prospect coming into the 2023 draft, and it was a bummer to see his career get off to such a rocky start. Perhaps he's found a home in Miami.

One thing's for sure: The Fins could use help at cornerback the rest of this season and beyond anywhere they can find it. They might've stumbled into a diamond in the rough.

Perhaps most encouraging about Miami shutting down an elite QB like Allen is the fact that veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas wasn't available to play. The silver lining to that was Brents being thrust into duty. He took full advantage of his opportunity.

If Douglas can get back in the lineup for the next few games against opposing passers like Marcus Mariota, Tyler Shough, and Justin Fields, and Brents maintains his current trajectory, there's no telling how strong his defensive backfield could be for the Dolphins down the stretch.