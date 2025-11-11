It only took 1 game for Jaelan Phillips to do what he hadn't all year for Dolphins

For the first time in his NFL career, Jaelan Phillips isn't a part of the Miami Dolphins. Traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, the former Miami edge rusher made his debut on Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins were still celebrating their big win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and many fans were saying, "No Phillips, no problem." The Dolphins had a huge day without their top pass-rusher, but on MNF, Phillips showed them what they were missing. Now, fans are wondering why he couldn't perform at that level in Miami.

Phillips had an impressive debut with his new team. His stats were better than any single game this year with the Dolphins. For most, it wasn't easy watching him in another team's jersey, but apparently, he is all-in with his new team.

Jaelan Phillips is already giving more to the Eagles than he did this year with the Dolphins

Statistically, Phillips had a great night. He had one forced fumble, a recovery, eight pressures, and seven hurries on Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, along with six total tackles, and a 19.4 percent pressure rate.

In his nine games with the Dolphins, his best overall game came two weeks ago against Baltimore when he posted four tackles and two quarterback hits. There is, however, one glaring omission from his Eagles stat line. He didn't record a single sack.

That has been the case for much of the 2025 season for Phillips. He had only three sacks the entire season. No fan is remembering his three one-sack games, but they do remember him holding Justin Herbert in his grasp only to lose him. The Dolphins would lose that game.

Phillips is a good player; it will be interesting to see if his weekly stats continue to be impressive. He has the tools to be great, but never put it all together in Miami.

Dolphins fans are not overly concerned. Without Phillips and Chop Robinson, the Dolphins' defense had little problem containing Josh Allen in Week 10. We are happy for Phillips. He is a great guy on and off the field. It's a lot easier to root for a guy who isn't playing in the AFC.