Dolphins must avoid past mistakes and not trade for newly-available Pro Bowler

The Miami Dolphins want to upgrade their offensive line, but that doesn't mean they have to spend a lot of money and take risks.

When the Dolphins finally get into the free-agent market, guard and tackle are two positions in which they will likely show a lot of interest.

The Los Angeles Rams have decided to move on from former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Rams have given Jackson permission to seek a trade.

However, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier may want to sit this one out.

Jackson has been in the NFL for five seasons, and in 2021, he made the Pro Bowl with the Detroit Lions. A former third-round selection, Jackson seemed to be heading in the right direction.

Dolphins must turn down opportunity to trade for Jonah Jackson

It may initially seem like a move Grier would consider, but the Dolphins don't need another player with injury concerns. Jackson missed four games in 2022, five in 2023, and all but four last season.

Grier signed Isaiah Wynn two years ago. While he improved the offense when healthy, Wynn struggled to stay on the field. The same issues apply to Terron Armstead, who may still be gone despite dropping his 2025 salary to the league minimum.

Miami needs players available on Sundays, and Jackson hasn't been that player in recent years.

Jackson likely won't be all that expensive in terms of compensation. He is due $8.5 million in guaranteed money in early March, and the Rams are looking to shed salary. The Dolphins could likely make a deal for him on the cheap, but they don't have the cap space to absorb a big hit on another lineman who hasn't finished a season in three years.

There will be better options for Miami, and despite a recent history of trading with the Rams, specifically Jalen Ramsey, this one shouldn't be on the table unless the Rams are willing to eat a lot of that deal and Miami doesn't have to pay much.

