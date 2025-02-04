Dolphins' Myles Garrett dreams go up in smoke after rumored compensation

The NFL's reigning Defensive MVP is pulling a Tyreek Hill and publicly airing his issues with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns Pro Bowl pass-rusher Myles Garrett released a public statement, telling Browns fans that after making a tough decision, he is requesting a trade. The news has created chaos around the social media outlets, with almost every fan hoping their team can bring the game-changing edge rusher to their team.

Miami Dolphins fans are no different. The thought of Garrett on a defensive line featuring Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson, and Bradley Chubb is incredible, but it should remain in your dreams. If the compensation reports are accurate, the Dolphins are out before they are in.

Several national media outlets have come up with potential trade compensation, ranging from two first-round picks and more to potentially three first-rounders. Many have pointed out that two firsts could be just the start of conversations.

Dolphins can't afford to make a blockbuster move for Pro Bowl pass-rusher Myles Garrett

While the Dolphins would have no problem forking over multiple first-round draft picks, the bigger issue is the salary they would need to pay Garrett, as he is likely to ask for a new deal.

Miami can't afford more big contracts, and that also eliminates the team from realistically making an offer.

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle, and Jalen Ramsey all have massive contracts, and fitting in another doesn't make much sense for Chris Grier and the Dolphins. While Garrett would improve the defense, he alone won't make the team a Super Bowl contender. The Dolphins have to be smart.

Garrett can change a game in a good system, but the Dolphins would sell the farm and hurt their cap situation by bringing him onto the roster.

